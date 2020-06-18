Melba Jean Lee BustinHattiesburg - Melba Jean Lee Bustin, 88, of Hattiesburg, passed away on June 17, 2020 at Bedford Care. Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020 from 2 P.M. until 2:45 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, followed by a graveside service at Roseland Park Cemetery at 3 P.M.Ms. Bustin was of the Baptist faith.She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert Harrison and Bessie Marie Walters Lee; She was the last survivor of the four Lee sisters, her three sisters were, Iris Juanita Lee Ratcliff, Maysie Marice Lee Lord, and Joyce Marie Lee Shearer.She is survived by her five children, Debbie Bounds (Donald) of Oak Grove, Jeffery Edsil Bustin of Perkinston, Stephanee Jeneanne Bustin McCaleb (Lee) of Petal, Vicky Melissa Buxton (Michael) of Purvis, and Karyn Marie Bustin of Petal; thirteen grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.