Melba Jean Lee Bustin
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melba Jean Lee Bustin

Hattiesburg - Melba Jean Lee Bustin, 88, of Hattiesburg, passed away on June 17, 2020 at Bedford Care. Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020 from 2 P.M. until 2:45 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, followed by a graveside service at Roseland Park Cemetery at 3 P.M.

Ms. Bustin was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert Harrison and Bessie Marie Walters Lee; She was the last survivor of the four Lee sisters, her three sisters were, Iris Juanita Lee Ratcliff, Maysie Marice Lee Lord, and Joyce Marie Lee Shearer.

She is survived by her five children, Debbie Bounds (Donald) of Oak Grove, Jeffery Edsil Bustin of Perkinston, Stephanee Jeneanne Bustin McCaleb (Lee) of Petal, Vicky Melissa Buxton (Michael) of Purvis, and Karyn Marie Bustin of Petal; thirteen grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved