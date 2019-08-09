|
|
Melinda Gray
Hattiesburg, MS - Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension for Melinda Gray, 67 of Hattiesburg. MS.
She died Tuesday morning, August 6, 2019 at 5:00 AM at Forrest General Hospital of pneumonia. She was born March 25, 1952.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jim Gray; one sister, Marianne Wellborn; two brothers, Brett Henson and Drew Henson and a number of nieces and nephews.
She had been retired from oil and gas leasing for about 12 years and was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Ascension where she had served as Vice President of The Daughters of the Kings.
Memorials may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Ascension Building Fund or to the .
Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Friday at the Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 9, 2019