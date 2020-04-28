|
|
Melissa Evans Bailey
Madison - Melissa Evans Bailey died on April 22, 2020 in a car accident in Jackson County, MS. Melissa was loved by anyone who knew her. She was 51 years old. Her radiant personality and loving heart was evident everywhere she went. She was from Purvis, MS and lived in the Hattiesburg area most of her life. She was married to Gary Bailey and resided in Madison, MS and Perdido Key, FL. She is survived by her loving children, Cassidy Simmons and Brady Simmons, along with her daughter in law, Maddy Simmons. Her parents are Sue Strickland and her husband Charlie, as well as her father Kendall Evans. Her brother is Kyle Evans and his wife Norma. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts.
Melissa loved her great friends and her family. She loved to travel and on her facebook page, she said-"I'm just me…Peace, Love & Grace". She lived that way and will always be remembered by those who loved her.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020