Melissa Renee Medley, loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away suddenly on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the age of 57. Melissa lived in Tallahassee, Florida where she served as a founding Principal at VisionFirst Advisors, an economic development consulting firm.

Melissa was preceded in death by her father GW Bailey, sister Theresa Whitaker, and brother Barry Bailey. She is survived by her mother, Janice Chadwick; stepfather, Don Chadwick; three daughters, Stacie Scott Mercure (Hayes), Pamela Scott West (Lee), and Kellie Scott; two brothers, Randy Bailey (Donna) and Greg Bailey (Brenda). She was Grand Meaux to four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Melissa touched are invited to her memorial service on February 24 at 4:00 pm at The Hattiesburg Lake Terrace Convention Center.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a marketing scholarship in her name.

Melissa R. Medley CME Marketing Scholarship, SME Foundation for Marketing Education, P.O. Box 1390, Sumas, WA 98295-1390 or online at https://paypal.me/smeiorg.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
