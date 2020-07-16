Melita Jane AndrewsPetal - Melita Jane Andrews, 81, of Petal, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Services will be Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Moore Hattiesburg Chapel followed by burial in Roseland Park Cemetery.Ms. Andrews was a member of Petal First Baptist Church. She was the Medical Records Director at Southern Bone and Joint for 35 years before retiring in 2012. She loved reading Nora Roberts novels and watching old western movies.She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Edwina Overstreet and one brother-in-law, Earl Bernhardt.She is survived by one son, Daniel Lott (Kelli) of Picayune; five grandchildren, Amanda Lott of Baton Rouge, Austin Lott of Picayune, Aaron Lott of Picayune, Hayleigh Creel of Bogalusa, and Lindsey McGehee of Bogalusa; one sister, Martha Bernhardt of Petal; three nieces, Lisa Conroy, Emily West, and Jennifer Scott; and numerous great nieces and great nephews.Visitation will be Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.