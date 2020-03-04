Services
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
(601) 582-1899
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Odom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Denzil Odom


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Denzil Odom Obituary
Melvin Denzil Odom

Runnelstown - Melvin Denzil Odom, 82, of Runnelstown passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Moore Funeral Home in Petal from 1 P.M. until service time at 3 P.M. followed by burial in Runnelstown Cemetery.

He was an avid hunter, he also enjoyed fishing, gardening, and playing poker. He was a member of the Moose Lodge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Nancy Odom; a son, Ronald Odom; two brothers, Buddy Odom and Hermas "Baseball" Odom; and one sister, Geraldine Odom.

He is survived by his wife, Bebe C. Odom; his son, R. E. Odom; his daughter, Debbie Holliman; his step-daughter, Kelly Burrell; three grandchildren, Mallory, Mandy, and Tyler; two great-grandchildren, Paige and Paisley; and three nieces, Melinda (Andy) Anderson, Richelle (Dale) Breland, and Shauna McCall.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -