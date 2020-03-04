|
Melvin Denzil Odom
Runnelstown - Melvin Denzil Odom, 82, of Runnelstown passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Moore Funeral Home in Petal from 1 P.M. until service time at 3 P.M. followed by burial in Runnelstown Cemetery.
He was an avid hunter, he also enjoyed fishing, gardening, and playing poker. He was a member of the Moose Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Nancy Odom; a son, Ronald Odom; two brothers, Buddy Odom and Hermas "Baseball" Odom; and one sister, Geraldine Odom.
He is survived by his wife, Bebe C. Odom; his son, R. E. Odom; his daughter, Debbie Holliman; his step-daughter, Kelly Burrell; three grandchildren, Mallory, Mandy, and Tyler; two great-grandchildren, Paige and Paisley; and three nieces, Melinda (Andy) Anderson, Richelle (Dale) Breland, and Shauna McCall.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020