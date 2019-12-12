|
Melvin L. Cooper, Sr.
Petal - Melvin L. Cooper, Sr. of Petal, MS passed away on December 8, 2019 at his home in Petal. He was born August 11,1932 and he was 87 years old at the time of his passing.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday December 14, 2019 at Mt. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Petal, MS. Visitation will precede the ceremony beginning at 10:00 a.m.
He was a graduate of Springfield High School in 1952, and after graduation he served his country in the US Army. He was a graduate of Alcorn State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Edcuation. He returned to Petal, MS and after 28 years of service retired from the Hattiesburg Public School System and began his second career as an Entrepreneur/Real Estate Investor.
He is survived by his wife,of 63 years, Lillie M. Cooper. Five children, Brenda Henderson (Robert) of Greenville, MS, Linda Cooper-Felton of Rome, GA, Melody Burse (Arthur) of Rome, GA, Melvin L Cooper, Jr (Maria) of Austin, TX, and Gary Daniels(Thelma) of Melbourne, FL. Four grandchildren Robert Henderson Jr, Dalindra Felton, Valencia Henderson, and Dominique Hunter. One great grand son, Westin Felton.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019