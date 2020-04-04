Services
Moore Funeral Service
789 East Central Ave
Petal, MS 39465
601-582-1899
Mexie R. Spiers


1938 - 2020
Petal - Mexie R. Spiers, 81, of Petal passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Asbury Hospice House.

Mrs. Spiers loved life. She enjoyed working in the yard and gardening, she especially enjoyed flowers. She loved to cook. More than anything, she loved her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Cephus and Lela Lee; four sisters, Yvonne Penton, Valorie Lewis, Virginia Penton, and Joyce Faye Spiers; and her brother, Rayford Lee.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Arlis S. Spiers, Sr. of Petal; her children, Richard (Lynne) Spiers of Petal, Kim S. Russell of Petal, and Arlis Sidney Spiers, Jr. of Petal; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters, Mary Lou Hawthorn of Picayune, Lena Pearl Spiers of Picayune, Peggy Wigley of Petal, and Ida (Marion) Wigley of Petal; and her brother, Clifford (Candy) Lee of Picayune.

Due to COVID-19 limitations, the family will hold a private graveside service. The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
