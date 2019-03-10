Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Purvis Chapel of Moore Funeral Home
Purvis - MGySgt Larry Saski (USMC RET), 77, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at his residence in Purvis. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Purvis Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with interment in Coaltown Cemetery to follow.

Larry was a devoted Christian and member of First Baptist Church in Purvis where he served as a Deacon. He had retired from the U.S. Marine Corps as a Master Gunnery Sergeant after twenty-three years of service during which he had served in Viet Nam. Later, he retired after twenty-two years with the Federal Civil Service at Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, (SUPSHIP). He is preceded in death by his parents, Bonnie Lee and Lucille Saski and a grandson, Chad Michael Allshouse.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Linda Gail Saski of Purvis; a son, Billy Saski of Wiggins; two daughters, Christal Saski Henry of Purvis, Danielle Stone of Scales Mound, IL; two brothers, Lynn Dee (Kimi) Saski of Jacksonville, NC, Johnny Ray (Brendia) Saski of Houston, TX; two grandchildren, Matthew James Perez and Michael Anthony Perez, both of Purvis.

Visitation for Larry will be 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Purvis Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 10, 2019
