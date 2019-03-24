|
Micheal Lee Pigg
Pigg - Micheal Lee Pigg, 69, of Petal, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Pigg was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. He served in the United States Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his father, Johnnie Lee Pigg; two brothers, Timothy Pigg and Charles A. Pigg; grandparents, Elwin and Ethel Watkins and Gussie and Jessie Pigg; one grandson, Zachary Ferguson Palmer; and one great grandson, Jaxon Edward Palmer-Shows.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Linda Lovett Pigg of Petal; one son, Kenneth T. Chatham (Darlene) of Petal; one daughter, Cassandra Lynn Chatham Spencer (Richard) of Hattiesburg; his mother, Regona Watkins Pigg of Fayette, AL; one sister, Judy Shoemaker of Fayette, AL; one brother, John Wayne Pigg of Magee; six grandchildren, Shawn Robinson, Candice Ellington (John), Samantha Palmer, Nicholas Palmer, Dakota Spencer, and Brendan Chatham; three great grandchildren, Aubrey Quartana, Braedyn Joe Palmer, and Kaclyn Palmer; one nephew, C.J. Pigg; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 24, 2019