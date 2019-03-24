Services
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
(601) 582-1899
Resources
More Obituaries for Micheal Pigg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Micheal Lee Pigg


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Micheal Lee Pigg Obituary
Micheal Lee Pigg

Pigg - Micheal Lee Pigg, 69, of Petal, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Pigg was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. He served in the United States Air Force.

He was preceded in death by his father, Johnnie Lee Pigg; two brothers, Timothy Pigg and Charles A. Pigg; grandparents, Elwin and Ethel Watkins and Gussie and Jessie Pigg; one grandson, Zachary Ferguson Palmer; and one great grandson, Jaxon Edward Palmer-Shows.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Linda Lovett Pigg of Petal; one son, Kenneth T. Chatham (Darlene) of Petal; one daughter, Cassandra Lynn Chatham Spencer (Richard) of Hattiesburg; his mother, Regona Watkins Pigg of Fayette, AL; one sister, Judy Shoemaker of Fayette, AL; one brother, John Wayne Pigg of Magee; six grandchildren, Shawn Robinson, Candice Ellington (John), Samantha Palmer, Nicholas Palmer, Dakota Spencer, and Brendan Chatham; three great grandchildren, Aubrey Quartana, Braedyn Joe Palmer, and Kaclyn Palmer; one nephew, C.J. Pigg; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now