Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Hulett-Winstead Funeral home
Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike Graham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mike Graham Obituary
Mike Graham

Petal, MS - Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, Feb 16, 2019 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral home for Mike Graham, 75, who passed away at his home on Feb 13, 2019.

Mr. Graham was well known in the Petal and Sunrise Community as an expert mechanic, and had a love for restoring old cars and trucks. Those who knew him will miss his knowledge and sense of humor, and his willingness to always help anyone in need.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Matthew Graham and Ada Lee Bolin Graham, one baby daughter, Nancy Lee Graham, one sister, Marjorie Collins, and two brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Jones Graham of Petal, MS, one daughter, Exanna Graham Gerald (Howard) of Jacksonville, AL, and one grandson, Zachary Chase Gerald of Jacksonville, AL.

Visitation will be Saturday, Feb 16, 2019 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home beginning at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in Forrest Memorial Gardens cemetery in Petal, MS.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.