Mike Graham
Petal, MS - Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, Feb 16, 2019 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral home for Mike Graham, 75, who passed away at his home on Feb 13, 2019.
Mr. Graham was well known in the Petal and Sunrise Community as an expert mechanic, and had a love for restoring old cars and trucks. Those who knew him will miss his knowledge and sense of humor, and his willingness to always help anyone in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Matthew Graham and Ada Lee Bolin Graham, one baby daughter, Nancy Lee Graham, one sister, Marjorie Collins, and two brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Jones Graham of Petal, MS, one daughter, Exanna Graham Gerald (Howard) of Jacksonville, AL, and one grandson, Zachary Chase Gerald of Jacksonville, AL.
Visitation will be Saturday, Feb 16, 2019 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home beginning at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in Forrest Memorial Gardens cemetery in Petal, MS.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 15, 2019