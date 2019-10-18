|
|
Mr. Mike Mayes
Hattiesburg - Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Richton, for Mr. Mike Mayes, age 53, of Hattiesburg, who died October 17, 2019. Bro. Josh Dunn will officiate with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Newell, James Newell, Steve Caple, Nick Ware, Chris Davis, and Donald Ware.
Mr. Mayes is survived by Sandra Ware of Hattiesburg; father, Charlie (Teresa Jo) Mayes of Richton; sisters, Melanie Gayle (Ronny) Allen of Chesapeake, VA, Melisa Ann (Brian) Murphy of Chattanooga, TN, Christy Lee (Shaun) Grigsby of Woodbridge, VA and Kelly Lynn Fernandez of Richton; Brother-in-law, Tim Ware of Hattiesburg; nephew, Nick Ware and niece, Raegen Taylor; along with several other nieces and nephews.
Mike was an I T Technician with Lamar County Schools for many years and also worked in Data Entry for Fed-EX Corporation. He was a member of the Hattiesburg area Day Lilly Society and was a master gardener.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. Sunday October 20, 2019, at Jones & Son Funeral Home in Richton.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019