Services
Jones & Sons Funeral Home
104 Cypress
Richton, MS 39476
(601) 788-6000
For more information about
Mike Mayes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jones & Sons Funeral Home
104 Cypress
Richton, MS 39476
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Richton, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Mayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike Mayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mike Mayes Obituary
Mr. Mike Mayes

Hattiesburg - Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Richton, for Mr. Mike Mayes, age 53, of Hattiesburg, who died October 17, 2019. Bro. Josh Dunn will officiate with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Newell, James Newell, Steve Caple, Nick Ware, Chris Davis, and Donald Ware.

Mr. Mayes is survived by Sandra Ware of Hattiesburg; father, Charlie (Teresa Jo) Mayes of Richton; sisters, Melanie Gayle (Ronny) Allen of Chesapeake, VA, Melisa Ann (Brian) Murphy of Chattanooga, TN, Christy Lee (Shaun) Grigsby of Woodbridge, VA and Kelly Lynn Fernandez of Richton; Brother-in-law, Tim Ware of Hattiesburg; nephew, Nick Ware and niece, Raegen Taylor; along with several other nieces and nephews.

Mike was an I T Technician with Lamar County Schools for many years and also worked in Data Entry for Fed-EX Corporation. He was a member of the Hattiesburg area Day Lilly Society and was a master gardener.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. Sunday October 20, 2019, at Jones & Son Funeral Home in Richton.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mike's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now