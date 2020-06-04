Mike McGuffee
1961 - 2020
Mike McGuffee

Sumrall - Michael "Mike" Timothy McGuffee, 58, a resident of Sumrall, MS, departed this life suddenly early Sunday morning, May 31, 2020 in Harman, WV. A graveside service will be held at 11am Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Mike was born December 21, 1961 in Jackson, MS. He graduated from Provine High School and attended Hinds Community College.

Mike is preceded in death by his father, Rudy McGuffee; paternal grandparents, Albert and Mildred Reeves; maternal grandparents, Aline and Thad Carter; and granddaughter, Sophia Love McGuffee.

He is survived by his wife, Sherridith Anne "Sherri" McGuffee of Sumrall, MS; sons, Matthew Blake McGuffee (Emily), Michael Carter McGuffee and Christian Reeves McGuffee; daughter, Anna Louise McGuffee all of MS; stepson, Estin "Robert" Teter of Dry Fork, WV; mother, Margaret Winstead; sister, Elizabeth "Beth" Mullins (Currey) of MS; grandchildren, Caleb Reed McGuffee and Ava Rose McGuffee; niece, Dana Nickens (Chris); and nephew, Jordan Mullins.

Visit wrightferguson.com to sign the online guestbook.




Published in Hattiesburg American from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
