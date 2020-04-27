Resources
Mildred Agnes Banes Sheives

Wiggins - Mildred Agnes Banes Sheives, 93, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother peacefully passed away on April 23, 2020, at Azalea Gardens Nursing Home in Wiggins, MS.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Lillie Banes, her sisters Lucille Floyd and Myrtle Perry, and her brother Simmie Banes.

After living in Texas, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia she returned to Mississippi and for 20 years worked at Peavey Electronics. She was also known for her excellent seamstress skills, love of crafts, gardening, and cooking. She loved attending church wherever she lived.

She is survived by her three children Cedric Bruce Sheives, Nadine Anderson (Stanley Anderson), and Nina Marlin (Tom Marlin), 6 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She is also survived by her youngest brother Mabry Banes of Meridian, MS.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in June at New Hope Baptist Church in Meridian, MS.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to one of the following:

The Navigators

PO Box 6079

Albert Lea, MN 56007-6679

(866) 568-7827

www.navigators.org

New Hope Baptist Church

6573 Hwy 145

Meridian, MS. 39301

(601) 693-4490
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
