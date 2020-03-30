Resources
Mildred Ann Hunt

Mildred Ann Hunt Obituary
Sumrall, MS - Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Military Baptist Church Cemetery for MS Mildred Ann Hunt, 74, of Sumrall, MS.

She passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital.

MS Hunt retired from NECO Northern Electric after 20 years and was a longtime member of Military Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hamilton and Mac Nell Gentry and a sister, Eva Money.

She is survived by one son, Roger Donald "Donnie" Praytor, II (Dana) of the Oak Grove Community; one daughter, Julia Lewis (Kenny) of Florence, MS; three sisters, Peggy Fisher of Hattiesburg, MS, Trish Lato of Atlanta, GA, and Connie Glenn (Ray) of Petal, MS; seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
