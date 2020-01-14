|
Mrs. Mildred Ready
Richton - Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, for Mrs. Mildred Ready, of Richton, age 86, at Jones and Son Chapel. Mrs. Ready passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Bro. Danny Forrest and Bro. Pettis Brewer will officiate with burial to follow in the Hickory Grove Cemetery, Richton (Buck Creek Community).
Mrs. Ready was born in Clara, MS on September 16, 1933. She was the owner of Ready's Grocery for over 39 years until her health forced her to retire. She loved to sew, make quilt tops, crochet, cook, and grow flowers.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Matt Ready Sr.; her parents, Floyd and Nancy Hudson of Clara; brothers, Curtis "Dick" Hudson and Alfred Hudson, both of Waynesboro, and Jimmy Hudson of Minnesota.
She is survived by her daughter, Virginia (Dan) Daniels; sons, Matt Ready Jr. of Dixie, Richard (Pat) Ready of Hattiesburg, Earl Ready of Richton; brother, Jerry (Alley Mae) Hudson of Clara; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; her special caretaker, Tina Felts; and Halcyon caregiver, Lisa Williams.
Visitation for Mrs. Ready will be Thursday, January 16, 2020, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Richton.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020