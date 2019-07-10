|
Mrs. Mini Lois Lindley Collins
Moselle - Mini Lois Lindley Collins, 92, passed away July 8, 2019, in Dandridge, TN. She left a huge hole in our heart and we can only imagine the excitement this morning when she saw her precious Jesus and her family again.
She was a member of Moselle Memorial Baptist Church in Moselle, MS. She graduated from William Carey College in Hattiesburg, MS after raising her children. She was a retired English teacher at Cocke County High School in Newport, TN. She was a volunteer with Safespace for abused women in Cocke County, TN. After retirement, she enjoyed her sweet babies in the nursery at First Baptist Church Dandridge and later in years at Moselle Memorial Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by Gaston L. Collins, Sr., her husband of 71 years; son, Gaston L. Collins, Jr.; parents, Frank and Catherine Lindley; great-granddaughter, Heather Stanley and great-great granddaughter, Macklin Clifton of Moselle; several brothers and sisters and son-in-laws, Willie Thompson and David Williamson of Moselle and Don Cate of Dandridge.
She is survived by her daughters, Janie Thompson, Betty Williamson of Moselle, Susan Greene, JoAnne Cate; son, Eddie (Nancy) Collins of Dandridge; sister, Audrey Lindley Hill of Meadville, MS; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren representing five generations.
Thanks to Signature Lifestyles of Jefferson City and Caris Hospice for caring for our precious mother.
Receiving friends Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and services following at Moselle Memorial Baptist Church. Interment at Moselle Memorial Gardens following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nursery at Moselle Memorial Church or First Baptist Church Dandridge.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 10, 2019