Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Shady Grove Baptist Church
Service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Shady Grove Baptist Church
Miranda Griffith Obituary
Miranda Griffith

Hattiesburg - Miranda Rochelle Griffith, 36, of Hattiesburg, passed away on April 1, 2019, at Asbury hospice House. She was born on October 24, 1982, to Earl Lee and Stella Griffith in Hattiesburg.

Miranda is preceded in death by her father and one brother, Keifird Griffith. She is survived by her three children: Zadrian Smith, Aaiden Broch and Trinity Griffith; her mother; seven siblings: Deanna Griffith, James Griffith, Wykedrell Lee, Sheila Lee, Reginald Lee, Kent Lee and Alfred Adams; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Shady Grove Baptist Church 2:00pm with the service to follow at 3:00pm. Interment will be at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 12, 2019
