|
|
Murry Foster
New Augusta, MS - Services will be held at 11:30 AM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Mr. Murry Foster, 72, of New Augusta, MS.
He died Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery at 2:30 PM Thursday with Military Honors.
Mr. Foster retired from the Old Augusta Railroad Company. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from the Miss National Guard.
He was preceded in death by one grandchild, Sydney Hood.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma Foster of New Augusta, MS; one son, Clayton Murry Foster of Stringer, MS; three daughters, Kelly Turonis of University Park, MD, Sara Foster of Petal, MS, and Niki Hood of Ellisville, MS; two brothers, Larry Foster of Hattiesburg, MS and Joe Foster of Purvis, MS and two grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM Thursday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020