Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Resources
More Obituaries for Murry Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Murry Foster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Murry Foster Obituary
Murry Foster

New Augusta, MS - Services will be held at 11:30 AM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Mr. Murry Foster, 72, of New Augusta, MS.

He died Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery at 2:30 PM Thursday with Military Honors.

Mr. Foster retired from the Old Augusta Railroad Company. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from the Miss National Guard.

He was preceded in death by one grandchild, Sydney Hood.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma Foster of New Augusta, MS; one son, Clayton Murry Foster of Stringer, MS; three daughters, Kelly Turonis of University Park, MD, Sara Foster of Petal, MS, and Niki Hood of Ellisville, MS; two brothers, Larry Foster of Hattiesburg, MS and Joe Foster of Purvis, MS and two grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM Thursday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Murry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -