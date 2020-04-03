Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Chapel Inc
Hwy 11
Purvis, MS 39475
(601) 794-6281
Resources
More Obituaries for Myra Bounds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myra Joy Bounds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myra Joy Bounds Obituary
Myra Joy Bounds

Purvis, MS - Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Corinth Cemetery for Myra Joy Bounds, 86, of Purvis, Mississippi, who joined our loving creator on April 2, 2020 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Reverend Mike Lee will be officiating.

Mrs. Bounds was born and raised in Purvis, Mississippi. She was a graduate of Purvis High School and Pearl River Community, with a degree in nursing. She worked and retired from Wesley Medical Center. She loved to cook, watch her grandsons play sports, travel with family, and crochet special gifts for her family and friends. She was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Vernon Bounds; her parents, Eldon and Mellie Morrow, her brother, Bill Morrow, and a great granddaughter, Violet Rae Bounds.

She is survived by daughter, Lynita (Sammy) Freeman of Purvis, two sons, Ladell (Angela) Bounds of Purvis, Lawson Dale (Pam) Bounds of Poplarville; identical twin grandsons, Dr. Micah (Carlie) Bounds of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Matthew (Emily) Bounds of McKinney, Texas; grandson, Ethan Bounds; two great grandsons, Hawkins and Shepard Bounds; one sister Peggy Bounds, one brother, Bob Morrow and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express our deepest appreciation to Asbury Hospice House medical staff for their loving care of our mother.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -