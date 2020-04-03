|
Myra Joy Bounds
Purvis, MS - Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Corinth Cemetery for Myra Joy Bounds, 86, of Purvis, Mississippi, who joined our loving creator on April 2, 2020 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Reverend Mike Lee will be officiating.
Mrs. Bounds was born and raised in Purvis, Mississippi. She was a graduate of Purvis High School and Pearl River Community, with a degree in nursing. She worked and retired from Wesley Medical Center. She loved to cook, watch her grandsons play sports, travel with family, and crochet special gifts for her family and friends. She was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Vernon Bounds; her parents, Eldon and Mellie Morrow, her brother, Bill Morrow, and a great granddaughter, Violet Rae Bounds.
She is survived by daughter, Lynita (Sammy) Freeman of Purvis, two sons, Ladell (Angela) Bounds of Purvis, Lawson Dale (Pam) Bounds of Poplarville; identical twin grandsons, Dr. Micah (Carlie) Bounds of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Matthew (Emily) Bounds of McKinney, Texas; grandson, Ethan Bounds; two great grandsons, Hawkins and Shepard Bounds; one sister Peggy Bounds, one brother, Bob Morrow and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express our deepest appreciation to Asbury Hospice House medical staff for their loving care of our mother.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020