Myrna Reynolds Pontiff
Bay City, Texas - Myrna Reynolds Pontiff, 91, of Bay City, Texas passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was the daughter of Hazel Pylant Reynolds and Grover C. Reynolds.
Myrna was an honor student at Purvis High School with all A's. She was a graduate of the Mississippi Southern College (USM). She was elected to serve as he secretary of the student government from 1948 thru 1949. In 1950 she was selected as Miss Mississippi Southern College. She was elected to other positions while she was a student.
Myrna taught school in Petal, before moving to Bay City, where she had an outstanding career at Bay City High School as typing and book keeping instructor, before retiring.
She was a charter member of St. Paul's Methodist Church. She was active in the Pilot Club and volunteered many hours to UMCOR Sager Brown. In 1972 Myrna was honored as Bay City Outstanding Citizen.
Myrna is survived by two brothers, Rodney Reynolds of Beaumont, TX and Hubert Reynolds of Purvis; her son, Steve D. Pontiff of Sugar Land, TX; her daughter, Brenda Pontiff of Los Angeles, CA; her cherished grandsons, Steven T. Pontiff and Christopher B. Pontiff; and her nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2 P.M. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Coaltown Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 10, 2019