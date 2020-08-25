1/1
Myrtle Mae McCollough
1921 - 2020
Myrtle Mae McCollough

Hattiesburg - On Wednesday August 19, 2020, Myrtle McCollough passed away at her home, peacefully in her sleep. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the West Rock Church, 1634 W.7th Street in Hattiesburg with interment in Bunker Hill Baptist Church Cemetery of Columbia, MS to follow.

She was 99 years old. Myrtle was born on February 13, 1921 to Roe and Ollie Robertson in Columbia, MS. She had thirteen brothers and sisters. She was a Mississippi native, and a member of the First United Pentecostal Church of Hattiesburg. Her faith and love for God was unwavering. Her Church honored her with the title of "Queen". Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Benjamin McCollough; her daughter, Mary Alice Copeland, two grandchildren and nine siblings.

She is survived by two sons, Harry (Martha) McCollough of Mobile, AL, Fred (Betsy) McCollough of Petal; three daughters, Helen (John) Kemp of Browns Mills, NJ, Dorothy (Buck) Williams of Hattiesburg, Rachel (Leon) Elam of Wilmington, NC; twenty grandchildren; forty-six great-grandchildren; and eighteen great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Myrtle will at 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the West Rock Church of Hattiesburg.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
