Hulett-Winstead Funeral Chapel Inc
Hwy 589
Sumrall, MS 39482
(601) 758-3812
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Sumrall, MS - Services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Sumrall Chapel for Ms Nancy Davis, 64, of Sumrall, MS.

She passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at her home.

Interment will be in Bethel Church Cemetery.

Ms Davis worked for Lowe's Home Improvement for over 25 years and was a member of Destiny Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harris and Helen Bennett and a son, Brett Davis.

She is survived by one son, Dustin Davis of Sumrall; one daughter, Misty Davis of Sumrall; three sisters, Lanita McGilvray (Wayne), Brenda Perkins (Bill), and Becky Robbins (Clifford) all of Sumrall; five brothers, Larry Bennett (Diane) of Bassfield, Kenny Bennett of Bassfield, Gary Bennett of Corona, CA, James Bennett of Sumrall, and Clay Bennett (Pam) of Prentiss.

Visitation will be 5:00-9:00 PM Friday at Hulett-Winstead Sumrall Chapel.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 14, 2019
