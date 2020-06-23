Nancy Grantham Hodge



Nancy Grantham Hodge, aged 80 years, joined God on 6-19-2020 preceded in death by Gary N. Hodge, Ilious Grantham, and Thelma Grantham of Eastabuchie. She is survived by two daughters Carol Hodge Silhan (Bill) and Lisa Hodge, her sister Peggy Grantham Parker, her sister Ann Grantham Bradley (David), as well as, a host of other relatives and friends.



She was a Homemaker, Manager, Loan Officer, and World Traveler. She grew up in Eastabuchie and moved throughout her lifetime. Mississippi was always her "home" and she belonged to the United Methodist Church of Moselle.



A 'Celebration of Life' Service will be held in the fall for both Gary and Nancy.









