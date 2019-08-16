|
Nancy Parker Mitchell
Brandon - Nancy Parker Mitchell, born February 3, 1956, passed away suddenly at River Oaks Hospital on August 14, 2019 at the age of 63.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Murray F. Parker and Julia S. Parker.
She is survived by her husband, Douglas Mitchell of Brandon, MS; brothers, Don Parker of Purvis, MS, and Danny Parker of Memphis, TN.
She is lovingly remembered by a number of cousins and close friends, both in and out of the hot air ballooning community.
A private celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers Nancy would appreciate donations to your local animal shelter.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 16, 2019