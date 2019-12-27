|
Nancy Roseberry Pickett
Bay Creek Area - Nancy Roseberry Pickett, 71, of the Bay Creek Area, passed away on December 24, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be Monday, December 30, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home in Purvis from 1 P.M. until service time at 3 P.M. followed by burial in Bay Creek Cemetery.
Mrs. Pickett grew up attending Caney Baptist Church and Greenville Baptist Church. She was an avid reader and loved bird watching. She was a longtime nurse in surgery at Forrest General Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents, T. Webber and Bernice Anderson Roseberry; her husband, Terrell W. Pickett, Sr; and a brother, Larry Roseberry.
She is survived by her three daughters, Cassandra (Jay) Williamson of the Bay Creek area, BJ Childress of Decatur, MS, and Donna (Darren) Butler of Moselle; a son, Terrell (Christy) Pickett, Jr. of Union, MS; two brothers, Byron Roseberry and Terry Roseberry both of the Bay Creek area; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019