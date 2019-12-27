Services
Moore Funeral Service
706 Main St
Purvis, MS 39475
(601) 794-8731
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Pickett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Roseberry Pickett


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Roseberry Pickett Obituary
Nancy Roseberry Pickett

Bay Creek Area - Nancy Roseberry Pickett, 71, of the Bay Creek Area, passed away on December 24, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be Monday, December 30, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home in Purvis from 1 P.M. until service time at 3 P.M. followed by burial in Bay Creek Cemetery.

Mrs. Pickett grew up attending Caney Baptist Church and Greenville Baptist Church. She was an avid reader and loved bird watching. She was a longtime nurse in surgery at Forrest General Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her parents, T. Webber and Bernice Anderson Roseberry; her husband, Terrell W. Pickett, Sr; and a brother, Larry Roseberry.

She is survived by her three daughters, Cassandra (Jay) Williamson of the Bay Creek area, BJ Childress of Decatur, MS, and Donna (Darren) Butler of Moselle; a son, Terrell (Christy) Pickett, Jr. of Union, MS; two brothers, Byron Roseberry and Terry Roseberry both of the Bay Creek area; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -