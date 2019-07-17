|
Nancy Willis Fail
Bay Springs, MS - Nancy Willis Fail of Bay Springs, MS, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, with loved ones by her side, holding her tightly as she was carried into her heavenly Father's arms.
Nancy was a beautiful, loving wife; a devoted mother; a caring Nana; a dedicated sister; and a giving friend. She loved her family dearly and gave of herself sacrificially. Her family is thankful for the years they shared with her and the memories cherished in their hearts. Nancy loved giving her time and attention to family and friends. She will continue to be with them in their hearts each day.
Nancy was born in San Francisco, CA. Her father was a pilot, holding the rank of Lt. Commander in the U.S. Navy, and their family lived in various states during her early childhood. At his retirement, they moved to Hattiesburg, MS, where Nancy graduated from Hattiesburg High School and attended USM. She later worked at Bell South, where she met her husband, Joseph D. Fail (Jody). They moved to Jody's hometown of Bay Springs and celebrated daily life and lifetime memories with their family and friends. She dedicated her life to Jody, her loving husband of 53 years, offering support and inspiration constantly.
Raising her family, Nancy made each day full of fun and adventure. She was a great encourager to her daughters, Joey and Brandi. While the girls were in school, she did not miss any dance or piano recital, tennis match, basketball, football or other event with her daughters. And she continued sharing times like these with her grandchildren, often traveling from Bay Springs to Jackson three times a week to watch her grandchildren's sporting and school events. She loved having picnics and going on trips in the family's motorhome. She always made sure to capture smiles and memories with her many pictures. Nancy joyfully celebrated holidays and birthdays with her family and friends. Her daughters treasure the memories and the life lessons that she shared with them. Her four grandchildren knew her as "Nana," and her love is woven into their nature. She cherished the childhood remembrances of growing up with her three siblings. Nancy's life was permeated with love, and her family looks forward to sharing that love with others, keeping her memory close to them.
Nancy enjoyed playing tennis for many years. She also was an avid runner and, later, a walker. She was often seen on the streets of Bay Springs during her daily walks and runs. Shopping was a favorite activity, and she loved to travel and find new adventures in the world. Nancy had a contemporary flare and an elegant style. She and her family enjoyed many vacations in Snowmass Village, Colorado, where she liked to play with her grandchildren and spend time with her family and friends. Building campfires and roasting marshmallows were a favorite pastime there. She relished taking care of others and was a true caregiver. She also was an avid Elvis fan.
Nancy was an active member of Bay Springs Baptist Church and the Snowmass Chapel in Snowmass Village, Colorado, where she served on the National Advisory Board.
Her family is thankful to have been blessed with Nancy in their lives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Estelle and George Willis.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph Donald Fail; children, Joey Fail Garner, Ridgeland, MS and Brandi Fail Callison, Madison, MS; sisters, Susan Willis McKinley, Hattiesburg, MS and Cheryl Willis Lind, Palm Coast, FL; brother, Dr. Donald Clinton Willis, Johnson City, TN; grandchildren, Jessica Audrey Garner, Joseph Whitley Garner, John Willis Garner, and Caden Joseph Callison.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 17, 2019