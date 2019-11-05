|
|
Nelda Dorris Smith Breckenridge
Hattiesburg - Nelda Dorris Smith Breckenridge, 88, died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Hattiesburg Health and Rehabilitation. Visitation will be Thursday, November 7, at 12:30 p.m. until the service at 1:30 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, followed by the burial in Highland Cemetery.
Dorris was born January 17, 1931, in Brookhaven, MS, to Fred and Ruby Allgood Smith. She received her BS and MS in education from USM, and enjoyed a 35-year career as public school teacher mostly in the Hattiesburg Public Schools at Walthall, Thames, Mary Bethune, Camp, and Jones elementary schools. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma.
She was a dedicated member of Temple Baptist Church and Hardy Street Baptist Church where she served faithfully as a children's Sunday School teacher, a VBS teacher, and a care-giver to senior adults.
Dorris was known for being a kind, faithful, creative, tireless, and joyful servant. She would go to endless lengths to encourage a family member, to make sure a student understood a concept, to make sure a colleague felt valued, to make sure a friend knew they were loved, to fulfill her commitments, to be there for those who needed her, to make sure a nursing home resident knew they were not alone, and to make sure everything was done with beauty, care, and attention to detail. She relished a cup of coffee on her porch swing, quiet moments in devotion and prayer, the laughter of all children, and gathering with those she loved, especially family on holidays.
She is preceded in death by her parents; by her daughter, Ruby Cheryl Breckenridge, and one sister, Elizabeth Smith Williams.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Charles Henry Breckenridge of Hattiesburg; two sons, Charles Henry (Rebecca) Breckenridge, II, of Southaven, and Fred David (Leigh Ann) Breckenridge of Richmond, VA; two brothers, James Smith of Baton Rouge, LA, and Fred. J. Smith of Oak Ridge, TN; five grandchildren, Nathan Breckenridge, Hope Breckenridge Hanson, Hannah Breckenridge, Seth Breckenridge, and Micah Breckenridge; and five great-grandchildren, Avery Hanson, Olivia Hanson, Charles Breckenridge, Lucas Breckenridge, and Beau Hanson.
The family expresses their appreciation to the employees of Hattiesburg Health and Rehab and HomeCare Hospice who provided compassionate care for Dorris in her final days. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hardy Street Baptist Church or a .
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019