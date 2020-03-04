|
Norberto Antonio Hernandez
Hattiesburg - Norberto Antonio Hernandez, 34, resident of Hattiesburg, MS tragically died on February 22, 2020 in Mobile, AL, a victim of a hit and run accident. Funeral services will be at 1:30pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home, 805 Hardy St. Hattiesburg, MS. The family will receive friends from 11am-1:30 pm at the funeral home prior to the service.
Norberto was born on February 24, 1985 in Santo Domingo, DR and grew up in Providence, RI. Affectionately called "Norbo" by family and "Berto" by friends, he was an amazing father, son, brother and friend to many. He is survived by his son, Andre Hernandez of Hattiesburg; parents, Norberto and Nurys Hernandez of Hattiesburg; his grandfather, Pedro Colon of Providence, RI; his sisters, Soribel Hernandez and Sophy (Adam) Mangana, both of Hattiesburg; his companion, Carmen Martinez of Providence, RI; his nephew, Aaron Mangana; niece, Aaliyah Mangana, both of Hattiesburg; five uncles, Horacio A. Hernandez of Orlando, FL, Jhonny Hernandez of New York, Rogelio Hernandez, Orlando, FL, Domingo Hernandez of the Dominican Republic, Jose Colon of Providence RI; five aunts, Sonia Colon, Luz Colon, Maribel Colon, all of Providence, RI, Diana Hernandez and Any Felicia Hernandez, both of the Dominican Republic. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Graciela Pinales-Colon, Horacio Hernandez and Ana Maldonado Hernandez; Berto always had passion for technology and computers; he was the proud owner of NH Communications, a business specializing in various technology repair services. We will miss this charming, kind and smart man, his infectious smile and sense of humor.
His final resting place will be at Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to an education fund in his honor. Please follow of copy this link for more information https://www.gofundme.com/f/scholarship-fun-in-honor-of-norberto-hernandez?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020