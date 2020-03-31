|
Norma Jean Turnage
Hattiesburg - Norma Jean Turnage, 91, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her residence in Hattiesburg. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Kokomo Cemetery in Kokomo, MS.
Norma Jean was a member of Central Baptist Church and the owner of North Gate Military Surplus and Sewing Center for thirty-eight years until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Turnage; two sons, Ronald D. Turnage, Robert Thomas Turnage; three brothers, Jesse Rushing, June Rushing, Jerome Rushing; and a sister, Katherine Kennedy.
She is survived by a son, Louis (Carol) Turnage of Purvis; two daughters, Myra Joyce Rainy and Shirley (Billy) Page, both of Hattiesburg; two sisters, Becky Valved of Richmond, VA, Jenniev (Joseph) Warren of Clifton, LA; two daughters-in-law, Frankie (Rob) Smith of Hattiesburg, Beverly Turnage of Purvis; ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020