Odessa SimmonsBrookhaven - Odessa Simmons, 84, of Brookhaven passed away on August 23, 2020 at Country Brook Living Center in Brookhaven. There will be a private family graveside service.Mrs. Simmons was a member of First Pentecostal Church of Purvis.She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Zula Mills; and her husband, James Simmons.She is survived by her five children, Dorothy Howell (James) of Gulfport, Gail Grover (Pat) of Florence, Leslie Simmons (Doris) of Winder, GA, Ronnie Simmons (Melissa) of Purvis, and Heath Simmons (Myra) of Purvis; fifteen grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; a sister, Velmer Johnson of Tioga, LA; and a brother, Burley Mills of Wardville, LA.There will be a private family graveside service.