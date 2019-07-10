Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Olivia Hammett (Libby) Pittman


1952 - 2019
Olivia Hammett (Libby) Pittman Obituary
Olivia (Libby) Hammett Pittman

Diamondhead, MS - Services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Mrs. Olivia (Libby) Hammett Pittman, 67, of Diamondhead, MS, formerly of Petal, MS.

She died Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Mrs. Pittman was a retired teacher with the Hancock School system and formerly taught in the Petal School system.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Doris and Em Hammett.

She is survived by her husband, Claude F. (Rusty) Pittman, III of Diamondhead, MS; one brother, Mike Hammett of Petal, MS and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon Thursday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 10, 2019
