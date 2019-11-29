|
Olivia Pigford
Hattiesburg - Olivia Pigford, 71, of Hattiesburg, died November 24, 2019, in Bossier City, Louisiana.
She was born on February 13, 1948, to Zebedee and Curlie Mae Pigford in Meridian, MS.
Olivia attended Meridian Junior College and received her degree in accounting. She later returned to school and graduated with a Bachelor's in Social Work from the University of Southern Mississippi.
She worked in accounting and human resources retiring from USM after more than 30 years of service. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed sewing. After retirement, she also volunteered at the Forrest General Cancer Center for several years.
Olivia is survived by her two daughters Lisa P. Hall of Mary Esther, FL and Kezia Pigford of Shreveport, LA; grandson, Kelvin Hall II of Mary Esther, FL; one brother, Zebedee Pigford, Jr. of Los Angeles, CA; one sister, Jessie Mae McCoy of Grand Prairie, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her older brother, Willie James Hardy.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the loving staff of The Blake at Bossier City and Amedisys Hospice Care for their kindness, compassion and exceptional care over the past year.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 7 at 11:00 am at Mount Olive Baptist Church with the Rev. Arthur L. Siggers officiating. A repast will follow immediately after the service.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6, 2019