|
|
Oralia Hipp
Hattiesburg - Oralia Hipp, 87, of Hattiesburg, passed away Monday, January 20, 2010 at the Windham House. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with interment in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery to follow.
Oralia was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was the co-founder of The Mexican Kitchen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Olen Hipp and her parents, Enrique and Maria Delgado.
She is survived by her nephew, Francisco (Ermelinda) Garcia of Hattiesburg; three nieces, Juanita (Juan Carlos) Mendoza of Dallas, TX, Nellie Garcia of Monterrey, Mexico, Guadalupe Isela (Jesus) Perez of Hattiesburg; and many great-nieces and nephews.
A rosary will be said at 5 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 and visitation for Oralia will be 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020