|
|
Orville Lister
Petal - Orville Lister, 73, of Petal died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House. Visitation will be Monday, September 23, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal. Mr. Lister was the owner of Bowie River Construction. He is survived by four children, Patricia (Larry) Blackwell, Sherry (Cliff) Breland, Mack (Amy) Lister and Brandon Lister; ten grandchildren, Adam Blackwell, Eric Blackwell, Alexus Steiner, Monica Breland, Hunter Breland, Makenna Breland, Julie Lister, Karlee Lister, Addyson Chandler and Cason Chandler and one brother, Tommy Joe Lister.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 18, 2019