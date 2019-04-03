|
Oscar Cecil Wilson
Hattiesburg, MS - Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday at Roseland Park Cemetery for Mr. Oscar Cecil Wilson, 92, of Hattiesburg, MS.
He died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Hazlehurst, MS.
Cecil retired from operating a newspaper stand at the Commons at USM after 32 years.
He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Lula Mae Davis and B.O. Van Hook and one sister, Juanita Streubing.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 3, 2019