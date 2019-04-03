Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Roseland Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Oscar Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oscar Cecil Wilson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Oscar Cecil Wilson Obituary
Oscar Cecil Wilson

Hattiesburg, MS - Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday at Roseland Park Cemetery for Mr. Oscar Cecil Wilson, 92, of Hattiesburg, MS.

He died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Hazlehurst, MS.

Cecil retired from operating a newspaper stand at the Commons at USM after 32 years.

He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Lula Mae Davis and B.O. Van Hook and one sister, Juanita Streubing.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
Download Now