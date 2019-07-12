|
Otis Wayne "Boss Hogg" McMickle, Sr.
- - Homegoing Celebration Services for Otis Wayne "Boss Hogg" McMickle Sr., Past President of Mississippi Funeral Directors and Morticians Association, a member of the National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association, Inc., and Long time Licensed Funeral Director/Manager for Hattiesburg Century Funeral Services are as follows:
Visitation, Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 11am to 6pm at C. E. Roy Community Center.
Funeral, Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 3pm, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
