Mt Carmel Baptist Church
1101 Main St
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
C. E. Roy Community Center
Funeral
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Otis Wayne "Boss Hogg" McMickle Sr.

Otis Wayne "Boss Hogg" McMickle Sr. Obituary
Otis Wayne "Boss Hogg" McMickle, Sr.

- - Homegoing Celebration Services for Otis Wayne "Boss Hogg" McMickle Sr., Past President of Mississippi Funeral Directors and Morticians Association, a member of the National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association, Inc., and Long time Licensed Funeral Director/Manager for Hattiesburg Century Funeral Services are as follows:

Visitation, Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 11am to 6pm at C. E. Roy Community Center.

Funeral, Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 3pm, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 12, 2019
