Ouida Ann Blackwell Aultman Obituary
Seminary - Ouida Ann Blackwell Aultman, 85, of Hattiesburg, formerly of Pearl, passed away on January 20, 2020 at Magnolia Place Nursing Home in Sumrall. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 9 A.M. until service at 10 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.

Mrs. Aultman was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker. She was a native of Seminary.

She was preceded in death by her parents, R.D. and Imogene Blackwell; her husband, Bobby Ray Aultman; two brothers, Tommy Blackwell and Jerry Blackwell; and a sister, Bobbie Goodwin.

She is survived by her brother, Michael (Brenda) Blackwell of Hattiesburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:15 A.M. at Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery in Seminary.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
