Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Jones and Son Funeral Home
Moselle, MS
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Jones and Son Chapel
Moselle, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Oval Warden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oval "Tootsie" Warden


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Oval "Tootsie" Warden Obituary
Mrs. Oval "Tootsie" Warden

Moselle - Services will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Jones and Son Chapel in Moselle for Mrs. Oval "Tootsie" Warden, age 93, who passed from this life on March 6, 2019 at her residence. Bro. Cliff Lazenby will officiate with burial to follow in the Roseland Park Cemetery.

She was a member of Crestview Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ottis Warden and son, Randy Warden.

She is survived by her son, Keith (Gwen) Warden of Petal; grandchildren, Eric, Miranda, Karen and Kristy; 12 great-grandchildren and brother, Gene Barbee of Bowling Green, KY.

Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.