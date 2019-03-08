|
Mrs. Oval "Tootsie" Warden
Moselle - Services will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Jones and Son Chapel in Moselle for Mrs. Oval "Tootsie" Warden, age 93, who passed from this life on March 6, 2019 at her residence. Bro. Cliff Lazenby will officiate with burial to follow in the Roseland Park Cemetery.
She was a member of Crestview Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ottis Warden and son, Randy Warden.
She is survived by her son, Keith (Gwen) Warden of Petal; grandchildren, Eric, Miranda, Karen and Kristy; 12 great-grandchildren and brother, Gene Barbee of Bowling Green, KY.
Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 8, 2019