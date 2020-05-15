|
Pam Grantham
Lumberton, MS - Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Fillingane Cemetery for Mrs. Pam Grantham, 69, of Lumberton, MS.
She passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Grantham worked as a food industrial worker for PRVO Senior Center and was a member of the Purvis Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mack and Rose Ella Cooper, Sr., and a brother, Mack Cooper, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Grantham of Lumberton, MS;; one son, Douglas "Bayne" Anderson Grantham (Carol) of Sulphur Springs, TX; three daughters, Melissa Henley (John) of Purvis, MS, Angela McCormick (Wade) of Picayune, MS, and Adriann Dossett (Derwin) of Nacogdoches, TX; four sisters; one brother; twelve grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from May 15 to May 17, 2020