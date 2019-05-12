|
Patricia Ann "Patty" Hartfield
Richton - Patricia Ann "Patty" Hartfield, 64 of Richton, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019. Services will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Memorial Baptist Church followed by burial in Ferguson Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, May 13, 2019 from 5 - 9 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg and from 2 - 3 p.m., Tuesday at Memorial Baptist Church.
Mrs. Hartfield was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Wilford Hartfield; her parents, Charles and Billy Jo Allen; and her brother, Charles C. "Chuck" Allen, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Joseph "Joe" Hartfield; two sons, Joseph D. Hartfield III and Jonathan Carter Hartfield, Sr.; five grandchildren, Madison Rhea Hartfield, Charles "MIller" McSwain, Fredrick Hartfield, Jonathan Carter Hartfield, Jr. and Jerry Daniel Hartfield; one brother, Phillip Doyle Allen; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended church family.
Patty grew up in the New August Community and later attended William Carey College. Afterwards, she relocated to Fort Hood, Texas with her husband of 46 years of unconditional love and marriage, Joe. Upon returning, she worked for Dr. Ralph Wicker of Hattiesburg and then 9 years as a school bus driver for the Forrest County School District. Later, she returned to school and earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi. Afterwards, she worked at the Hattiesburg Clinic for 25 years where she met and worked for her "best friend", Jackie Parker, among others. During this time, Patty touched the lives of all "that crossed her path" with her positive outlook on life, intelligence, and selflessness.
First and foremost, Patty was a Christian and had a personal relationship with her Lord and Savior. She was an active member of Rawls Springs Baptist Church for many years. After returning to New Augusta, she rejoined her childhood church, Memorial Baptist Church, where she was an avid member and always led by example. As a devoted wife to her husband, a very protective mother of 3, and loving Grandmother of 5; she was undeniably the "rock of her family". Patty most enjoyed spending time with her family and will be sorely missed.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 12, 2019