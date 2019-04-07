Services
Petal - Petal
789 East Central Ave.
Petal, MS 39465
(601) 582-1899
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moore Funeral Home
789 East Central Ave.
Petal, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Moore Funeral Home
789 East Central Ave.
Petal, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann "Tricia" Wright


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Ann "Tricia" Wright Obituary
Patricia Ann "Tricia" Wright

Petal - Patricia Ann "Tricia" Wright, 66, of Petal, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, April 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with interment in Hillcrest Cemetery to follow.

Patricia was born on November 1st, 1952 to Doy and Marie (Reeves) Hood in Sarepta, LA. Patricia was a devoted housewife, church secretary and music minister. She had a heart and passion for God, her family and serving others. Patricia loved singing, sports fishing, and LSU. Her favorite color was purple. She was a member of Bethel Assembly of God in Petal. She is preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Charlie and Jean Wright; her grandparents, J. Y. and Lillian Reeves and Lawrence and Florence Hood.

She is survived by her loving husband of forty-eight years, James "Jimmy" Wright of Petal; two daughters, Kristie (Terry) Rodgers of Petal, Michelle (Mickey) Howard of Florence; her parents, Doy and Marie Hood of Flowood; two sisters, Sharon (Bob) Wilburn of Flowood, Debbie Quimby of Vicksburg; a brother, Ron (Jan) Hood of Atlanta, TX; seven grandchildren, Tyler, Jordan, Nathan, and Samuel Rodgers, Logan, Alex, and Shawnee Howard; uncles aunts, nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Tricia will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.

At the request of the family, in lieu flowers, memorials may be directed to FireBiblesonline.com.

Patricia will be forever loved and remembered by her family and friends.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now