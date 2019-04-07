|
|
Patricia Ann "Tricia" Wright
Petal - Patricia Ann "Tricia" Wright, 66, of Petal, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, April 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with interment in Hillcrest Cemetery to follow.
Patricia was born on November 1st, 1952 to Doy and Marie (Reeves) Hood in Sarepta, LA. Patricia was a devoted housewife, church secretary and music minister. She had a heart and passion for God, her family and serving others. Patricia loved singing, sports fishing, and LSU. Her favorite color was purple. She was a member of Bethel Assembly of God in Petal. She is preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Charlie and Jean Wright; her grandparents, J. Y. and Lillian Reeves and Lawrence and Florence Hood.
She is survived by her loving husband of forty-eight years, James "Jimmy" Wright of Petal; two daughters, Kristie (Terry) Rodgers of Petal, Michelle (Mickey) Howard of Florence; her parents, Doy and Marie Hood of Flowood; two sisters, Sharon (Bob) Wilburn of Flowood, Debbie Quimby of Vicksburg; a brother, Ron (Jan) Hood of Atlanta, TX; seven grandchildren, Tyler, Jordan, Nathan, and Samuel Rodgers, Logan, Alex, and Shawnee Howard; uncles aunts, nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Tricia will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
At the request of the family, in lieu flowers, memorials may be directed to FireBiblesonline.com.
Patricia will be forever loved and remembered by her family and friends.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 7, 2019