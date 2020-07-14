Patricia B. DownsHattiesburg - Patricia B. Downs, 89, of Hattiesburg, passed away on July 13, 2020 at Asbury Hospice House. Visitation will be Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg from 1 P.M. until service at 3 P.M. followed by burial in Chambliss Cemetery.Mrs. Downs was a member of Parkway United Methodist Church, and Beta Sigma Phi.She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-six years, Joe O. Downs; her parents, Millard and Anne Brown; and her three brothers, Millard Brown, Jr, Ollie Brown, and Lew Brown.She is survived by her three children, David Downs (Alice) of Hattiesburg, Marc Downs of Hattiesburg, and Cynthia McCarter (Gary) of Purvis; six grandchildren, Robert, Betty Carol, Samantha, Joe, Amanda, and Andy; twelve great grandchildren; and her sister, Betty Lea Christianson of Atascadero, CA.