Patricia B. Downs
1930 - 2020
Patricia B. Downs

Hattiesburg - Patricia B. Downs, 89, of Hattiesburg, passed away on July 13, 2020 at Asbury Hospice House. Visitation will be Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg from 1 P.M. until service at 3 P.M. followed by burial in Chambliss Cemetery.

Mrs. Downs was a member of Parkway United Methodist Church, and Beta Sigma Phi.

She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-six years, Joe O. Downs; her parents, Millard and Anne Brown; and her three brothers, Millard Brown, Jr, Ollie Brown, and Lew Brown.

She is survived by her three children, David Downs (Alice) of Hattiesburg, Marc Downs of Hattiesburg, and Cynthia McCarter (Gary) of Purvis; six grandchildren, Robert, Betty Carol, Samantha, Joe, Amanda, and Andy; twelve great grandchildren; and her sister, Betty Lea Christianson of Atascadero, CA.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
