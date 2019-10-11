|
Patricia Smith
Purvis - Patricia Smith, 55, of Purvis died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her home. Services will be Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Purvis Church of God followed by burial in Cherished Acres Cemetery. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Watts. She is survived by her husband, Tommy Smith; four children, Keirsten Head, Meagan Easley, Chad Smith, and Courtney Morris; eight grandchildren, Aubrey Easley, Madyson Easley, Cooper Easley, Elizabeth Sue Smith, Camden Smith, Braxton Smith, Baylee Morris, and Jayce Morris; her mother, Glenna Watts; three sisters, Debra Bounds, Tammy Wedgeworth, and Charlotte Brown; two brothers, Larry Watts and Wayne Watts and a number of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until the service time at Purvis Church of God.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019