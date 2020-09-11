Patrick Cooper DavisHattiesburg, MS - Patrick Cooper Davis went to be with his Lord and Savior unexpectedly on September 10, 2020. Patrick was born on March 27, 1998, and was youngest of four children to Larry and Beth Davis. His three sisters called him the "Chosen Child" and his parents, grandparents, and sisters cherished and loved him dearly.Patrick attended PCS High School and graduated in 2016 with Special Honors. He was a Mississippi Eminent Scholar, a Gunn Scholar, and a member of the Honor Society. While in High School he was the starting Long Snapper for the PCS Football Team under the Christian leadership of Coach Joey Hawkins and played in every game for three straight years.Although Patrick was always a huge Golden Eagle Fan, after High School he elected to attended Mississippi State University where he received and Academic Excellence Scholarship. He also received the Richard & Mary Puckett Loyalty Scholarship. While at MSU he was an active member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity and participated on the Outreach Committee, the Pledge Committee, the Risk Management Committee, and the Judicial Committee. He was also a member of Beta Alpha Psi Honorary Accounting Fraternity. During his last semester at MSU he interned at the Firm of Topp, McWhorter, and Harvey in Hattiesburg and was a Duke in the Zeus organization for the 2020 carnival season.Patrick graduated from MSU with an Accounting Degree in May, 2020, and returned to Hattiesburg to attend Graduate School at the University of Southern Mississippi. At the time of his passing he was enrolled in the Masters of Business Administration and Masters of Sports Management Programs and was currently serving as a Graduate Assistant.Patrick was a member of Venture Church and is survived by his parents Larry and Beth Davis, his three sisters, Courtney Davis, Mallorie Davis and Morgan Bostwick, his Grandfather, Byron Davis, his Brother-in-Law, Brandon Bostwick, and his two nieces Chloe and Melody Bostwick.A private family service will be held at the site of the family farm in Lamar County, a place he truly loved and enjoyed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider memorial donations to William Carey University to support their program to provide medical and nursing students to the BMDMI program. A mission that was near and dear to Patrick's heart.