Patrick Lamar McAdams


1933 - 2019
Patrick Lamar McAdams Obituary
Patrick Lamar McAdams

Hattiesburg - Patrick Lamar McAdams, 86, of Hattiesburg, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Meritt Health Wesley. Visitation will be Friday, December 27, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg with services immediately following at 11:30 a.m. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. in Wilmer Cemetery in Wilmer, AL.

Mr. McAdams was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church. He began his career at GM&O Railroad in Mobile, AL. He then went into the Paper Mill Industry. He had a long, successful career, working in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. He retired from Georgia Pacific in Hattiesburg in 2003. Mr. McAdams was a true patriarch. His family was the world to him and they will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by three sons, Jimmy McAdams, Wayne McAdams, and Ronnie McAdams; and one grandson, Jimmy Wayne McAdams.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Louise McAdams of Hattiesburg; one daughter, Anita Karraker (Ronnie) of Hattiesburg; five grandchildren, Shane Smith (Leslie), Tricia Matthews (Ryan), Patricia Ryan, Charles McAdams, and Aaron McAdams; 10 great grandchildren, Mixon Smith, Carleigh Smith, Sydney Swilley, Faith Swilley, Elizabeth Swilley, Phoebe Matthews, Khloe Matthews, Tim Matthews, Elizabeth Ryan, and Adrienne Ryan.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
