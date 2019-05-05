Services
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Patsy Parish Massengale


1934 - 2019
Patsy Parish Massengale Obituary
Patsy Parish Massengale

Hattiesburg, MS - Patsy Parish Massengale went to join the Lord on May 3, 2019 at Brookdale II surrounded by her children. She was born March 19, 1934, in Amory, MS, to Leona Price Parish White and Chester Parish. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Joy Parish Bogle, and her son, Fred Lewis Massengale, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter Suzanne Massengale Sessums (David) and her son Matthew Eugene Massengale (Kathy). She is also survived by two grand-daughters Gayle Latham Goudelock (Robbie) and Laura Latham Montgomery (Will). She was the proud great grandmother of Patrick Henry Goudelock, Frances Reese Goudelock, William Dribben Montgomery Jr. and Lucy Suzanne Montgomery.

She graduated from Hattiesburg High School and attended The University of Southern Mississippi, where she also dedicated her professional energies for over 25 years. She was a very loyal USM supporter and employee as was her mother Leona Price Parish White who was a Housemother for Mississippi Hall for many years. As a devout Southern Baptist and a member of Main Street Baptist Church and Willow Pointe Baptist Church, she had great faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

Pall bearers are Alan Massengale, Mike Massengale, Hays Latham, David Sessums, Robbie Goudelock, Will Montgomery, John Parish, Joe Parish, and Sean Parish.

Services will be held at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Visitation will begin at 12:30 followed by the service at 2:00 pm. Internment will be at Highland Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Alz.org.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 5, 2019
