Paul Bennie Sones
Pike County - Paul Bennie Sones, age 79 of Pike County, Mississippi, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was born on December 20, 1939, in Baxterville, Mississippi, the son of the late Lila Lowe and Ben F. Sones. Paul served in the US Army and National Guard and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Pricedale, MS. He loved gardening, fishing, and spending time with his family.
Paul is survived by his wife of 26 years, Rose Boyd Sones; daughter, Vivian Brown and husband Trent; son, Paul Gregory Sones; step children, Beverly Kelley and husband Gary and Byran Martin and wife Debbie; four grandchildren, Brady Brown, Rebecca Myers, Luke Martin, and Pamela Martin; two great grandchildren, Kaylea and Kolbie Sumrall; brother, Rev. Robert Sones; sister, Helen Olgesbee; and mother of his children, Carolyn D. Sones.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by siblings, Ray Sones, Lorena Smith, and Nancy Sones; as well as 11 half brothers and sisters.
Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely and Son Funeral Home 2000 N Morrison Blvd. Hammond, LA 70401 on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5:30 pm until 8 pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church 1009 Pricedale Dr, Summit, MS 39666 from 9:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am officiated by Bro. Mike Burns.
Interment will follow at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Pricedale, MS.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richard Murphy Hospice House.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019