Paul Edsel GeraldBrooklyn - Paul Edsel Gerald, 77, of Brooklyn, MS, passed away at Forrest General Hospital on Thursday, August 20, 2020. A graveside service was held on Monday, August 24 at 9:00am at Clear Creek Methodist Protestant Church Cemetery in Brooklyn.A retired building contractor and farmer, Mr. Gerald was a thoroughly self-made man. He got his start working for the A&P grocery chain and driving trucks on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. In the late 1960s, he saved enough to purchase some second-hand equipment from a neighbor to start his own construction business, P.E. Gerald General Contractor. His construction projects included houses, apartment buildings, schools, restaurants, and many commercial properties from Jackson to the Gulf Coast, most of which are still standing and in use today. A former sergeant with the U.S. Army National Guard, his most memorable service was on the Gulf Coast during the aftermath of Hurricane Camille in 1969.In his later life, Mr. Gerald served as an architectural building inspector and President of the Board at ShorelineTowers resort condominiums on the beachfront in Gulf Shores, AL. His leadership was instrumental in building the new church at Clear Creek, where his father and many of his brothers served as ministers, and where he will be laid to rest.He loved the land and working his farm in Brooklyn, where he grew up and lived most of his adult life. Fishing with his sons and grandkids, plowing and working the fields, watching the area wildlife and planning for deer season, growing and canning tomatoes, having a big family gathering with lots of singing, cooking, and more food than anyone could possibly eat—these were the things he most enjoyed and looked forward to. He could fix anything, rig any vehicle, and make you work harder and longer than you thought was possible (or probably legal). His tomato gravy and biscuits were a family legend.Known for his colorful humor and for having a wry observation to share in every situation, he was once asked why he always carried a pocket knife and a cigarette lighter in his pocket, even though he had long since given up smoking. "If I get into a bad situation," he said, "I might need to cut my way out or burn it down." The memory of his witticisms and stories will keep those who knew him laughing for decades to come.He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Rosa Gerald; his sister Nell Robbins; and his brothers Gayle, Sam, Ben, Bill, and John Gerald.He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Gerald of Brooklyn; two daughters, Kim Lowry of Brooklyn and Kelly Gerald of Washington, D.C.; two sons, Matt Gerald (wife Maureen) of Hattiesburg and Luke Gerald (wife Amber) of Gulf Shores, AL; three sisters, Sue Williams, Darlene Dawson, and Sandra Price of Brooklyn; his brother Ralph Gerald of Brooklyn; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and almost too many nieces and nephews to count.