Paul H. Wiggins
Hattiesburg - Paul H. Wiggins, 86, of Hattiesburg died on October 17, 2019 at his home. Services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg followed by burial in Highland Cemetery.
Mr. Wiggins was a native of Greenwood, MS. He graduated from Greenwood High School in 1952, and joined the U.S. Army in 1954. While in the Army, he served in Germany as a member of the Army Security Agency. After returning home he enrolled at William Carey College and graduated in 1962. Soon afterward he began working for the Internal Revenue Service, where he worked until 1979 when he retired due to illness. Mr. Wiggins was an active member of Temple Baptist Church which became Hardy Street Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Pearlie Wiggins; and three brothers, Robert O. "Bobby" Wiggins, James C. Wiggins, and Roy Wiggins.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Melba Wiggins; son Danny Wiggins and daughter, Jan Wiggins, all of Hattiesburg; son Barry (Elisa) Wiggins of Memphis, TN; two brothers, Joe Wiggins of Jacksonville Beach, FL, and Glynn Wiggins of Gallatin, TN; one sister, Nan Byrne of Natchez, MS; two granddaughters, Ashley Freeman, and Haley Wiggins; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 12:30 P.M. until service time at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019